Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (PMGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on March 28th

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
PMGR opened at GBX 95.82 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.10. The stock has a market cap of £17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.51 and a beta of 0.98.
About Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust
