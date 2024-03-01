Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.32 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.