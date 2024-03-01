Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at TD Cowen

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $3,534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 746,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.