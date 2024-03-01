Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Probiotec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Probiotec

In other Probiotec news, insider Wesley Stringer sold 121,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.88), for a total value of A$351,339.84 ($229,633.88). 31.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Probiotec Company Profile

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture, packing, distribution, and sale of prescription and over the counter pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and consumer health products, and fast-moving consumer products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coatings; blister packs, bottles, sachets, tubs, and tubes; liquids, creams, gels, lotions, ointments, and powders and powder blends.

