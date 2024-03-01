Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Probiotec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Probiotec news, insider Wesley Stringer sold 121,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.88), for a total value of A$351,339.84 ($229,633.88). Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.
Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture, packing, distribution, and sale of prescription and over the counter pharmaceuticals, complementary medicines and consumer health products, and fast-moving consumer products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coatings; blister packs, bottles, sachets, tubs, and tubes; liquids, creams, gels, lotions, ointments, and powders and powder blends.
