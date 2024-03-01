Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,928 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,631,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,938,000 after buying an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after buying an additional 2,173,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,835,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,277,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.