Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

