Profund Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.45 and a beta of 0.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

