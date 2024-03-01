Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 36.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 99.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 394,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $138.25 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

