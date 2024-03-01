Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

