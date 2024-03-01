Profund Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $211.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

