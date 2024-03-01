Progyny’s (PGNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.30.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. Progyny has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,009.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

