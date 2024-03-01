Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

