Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,511 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $40,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 391,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,350.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 533,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,353,000 after buying an additional 496,581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 253.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.