Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 51.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.