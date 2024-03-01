Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

