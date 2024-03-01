Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,437,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

