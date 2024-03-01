Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.01) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

