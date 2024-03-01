Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 67,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

