Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Issued By William Blair

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Inogen in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Inogen Price Performance

Inogen stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in Inogen by 225.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.