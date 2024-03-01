Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Globalstar, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after buying an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,922,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 734,675 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

