Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reduced by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

ACAD stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.