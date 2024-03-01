Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $823.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 87.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

