Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $48.06 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

