Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Boosted by Analyst

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $542,382.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,099.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

