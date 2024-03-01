Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Boosted by Analyst

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Shares of DFH stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes
In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $542,382.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,099.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095. 74.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.