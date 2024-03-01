Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.45 and a beta of 0.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,883 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.