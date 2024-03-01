Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Reduced by Wedbush

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

KURA opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $22.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,213,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

