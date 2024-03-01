Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.67. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $152.36 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 59,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

