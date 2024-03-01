Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

PRCT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.56%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after buying an additional 109,694 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $275,657.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,590.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

