Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Lifted by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.60 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.78.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.7 %

BLD opened at $402.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.28. TopBuild has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $414.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.