Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Issued By William Blair

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcellx in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of ACLX opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 18.8% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 21.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

