Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Increased by Analyst

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

First Solar Stock Up 3.1 %

FSLR opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.20. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

