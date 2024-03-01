Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.63.

EFN opened at C$22.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

