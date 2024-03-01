Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Cut by Northland Capmk

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 404,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 291,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

