Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By William Blair

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ameresco’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Ameresco Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

