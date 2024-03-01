Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Decreased by Analyst

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EMR opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $107.58.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

