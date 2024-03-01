Quaker Chemical Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

