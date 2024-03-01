Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 246,952 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.03% of Shake Shack worth $25,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 143.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.6% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 385.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,951. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.9 %

SHAK stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

