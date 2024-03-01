Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $166.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

