Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 137.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,797 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $25,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $149.81 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

