Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $29.40 Million in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 832,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.