Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 96,797 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 137.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,797 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.39% of AutoNation worth $25,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average of $143.70.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

