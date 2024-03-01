Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,634 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of American Equity Investment Life worth $27,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $55.54 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

