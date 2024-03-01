Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12,467.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,399 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

