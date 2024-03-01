Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Monday.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
