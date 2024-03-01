Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Monday.

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.20. The company has a market cap of £75.64 million, a PE ratio of -577.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

