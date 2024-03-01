Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Up 3.0 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.