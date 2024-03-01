Raymond James Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$6.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
