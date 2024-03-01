REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.75.
REA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About REA Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REA Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Papa John’s International Makes Dough and Stock Rises
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Zscaler Stock Price Plunges: Buy the Dip Candidate
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.