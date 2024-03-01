REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.75.

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

