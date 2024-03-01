Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.92. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

