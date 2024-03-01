Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.47

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.47 and last traded at $170.27, with a volume of 74627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -197.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

